TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TC Biopharm Price Performance
TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,439. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.
About TC Biopharm
