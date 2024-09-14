Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1294964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $534,169. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

