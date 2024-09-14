Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of Taisei stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

