TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of TOBAF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 570.78% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

