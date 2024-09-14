T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

