Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 240,300 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SYRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 582,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Syra Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

