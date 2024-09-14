SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $52,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

