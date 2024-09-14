SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $76,000 Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 495,409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

