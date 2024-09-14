SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $109,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.