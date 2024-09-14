SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $28,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 924.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 184,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 166,120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.