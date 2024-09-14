SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $214,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK opened at $518.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.25. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $417.65 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

