SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $204,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

