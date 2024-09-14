Swipe (SXP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.91 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $129.68 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00260655 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 617,049,982 coins and its circulating supply is 617,048,012 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

