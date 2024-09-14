Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 67,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. Analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.