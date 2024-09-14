Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 692.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

