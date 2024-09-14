Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New $572.05 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 961,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,050,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.63% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

