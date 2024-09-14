sUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $202,691.50 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and $202,691.50 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 23,950,473 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

