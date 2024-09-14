Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00.

TSE:SLF opened at C$76.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.36. The company has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$76.32.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a C$76.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

