Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.94. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 107,957 shares.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

