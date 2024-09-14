Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 9,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,491.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.
About Sumitomo Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.