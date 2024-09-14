Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 9,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,491.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

