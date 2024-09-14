Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $8.34. Subaru shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 211,588 shares traded.

Subaru Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Subaru alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.