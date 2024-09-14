Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

STRW stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,604.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.