Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.68

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $11.80. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 57,330 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

