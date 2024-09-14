Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

