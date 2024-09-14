Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.68.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.