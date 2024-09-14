Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,464 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.57 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day moving average of $268.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.