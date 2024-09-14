Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 702,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,815,000 after buying an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $263.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

