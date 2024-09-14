Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,085.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,009.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

