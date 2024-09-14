Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 56.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GPC opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.