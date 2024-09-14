Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 66,937 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 258,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

