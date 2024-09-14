Stolper Co Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.01 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

