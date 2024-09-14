Stolper Co Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stolper Co lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.