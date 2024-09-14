Stolper Co Buys 194 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

