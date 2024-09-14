StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

SNY stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

