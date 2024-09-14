StockNews.com Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AAR has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $21,511,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.