StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

