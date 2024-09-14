StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
