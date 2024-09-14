StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
Recon Technology Company Profile
