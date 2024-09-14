StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.48.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
