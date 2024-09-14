StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.