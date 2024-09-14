StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
