STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,280,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

