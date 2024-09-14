STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

STF Tactical Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

