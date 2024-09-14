Steem Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $81.78 million and $13.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,451.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00555835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00108517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00282497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00031125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00034145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00081274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,351,615 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

