Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $10.93. Steel Connect shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 19,549 shares traded.
Steel Connect Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 439,673 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $5,276,076.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,552,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,634,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Steel Connect
Steel Connect Company Profile
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
