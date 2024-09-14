Status (SNT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Status has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and $9.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,849.99 or 1.00026890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02211357 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $8,624,809.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

