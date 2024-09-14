Status Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Status has a market cap of $87.01 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,721.33 or 0.99986855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02211357 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $8,624,809.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

