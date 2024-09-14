SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

