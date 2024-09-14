SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Up 121.7% in August

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 188,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRIVARU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 973,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. SRIVARU has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

SRIVARU Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

