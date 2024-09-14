Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.69

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 85996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.