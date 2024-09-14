Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.67

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 607684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

